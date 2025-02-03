Nets' Ben Simmons Buyout Rumors Continue to Swirl
After a weekend of landscape-altering trades across the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets could be the next team to shake things up, joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Kings, and Spurs in making moves.
While Brooklyn won't be dealing for a Luka Doncic or De'Aaron Fox-caliber player come Thursday's trade deadline, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed the team would be willing to part ways with Ben Simmons via buyout.
The Nets are not interested in orchestrating a buyout but reportedly would comply should Simmons request that they do so.
"There has been some talk amongst teams that Ben Simmons will approach the Brooklyn Nets for a buyout to join a playoff-contending team," Siegel wrote on Jan. 31. "It seems like this situation will come down to whether Simmons approaches the team about one, something that has yet to be discussed between the two parties."
Simmons has been in Brooklyn since he was infamously traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden back in February 2022.
Now in his third season since the move, the three-time All-Star has appeared in 32 games (24 starts) while averaging just over six points, seven assists and five rebounds per game.
In the final year of Simmons' five-year, $177 million deal he signed back in 2020, he's essentially untradeable as the deadline approaches. His $40 million cap hit for the 2024-25 campaign isn't something rival teams would be willing to take on.
However, reports suggest many franchises would be interested in adding Simmons if he became available on the buyout market.
For now, it appears Simmons is content. The Nets have been incredibly patient through his three seasons with the organization amid multiple long-term injuries. Especially under rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, Simmons is also a valuable piece to Brooklyn's offense.
The most confusing aspect of this potential headline is the story itself. The Nets have maintained their unwillingness to buy out Simmons, and there haven't been any rumblings of the 6-foot-10 guard being unhappy.
Thus, a buyout request would come as quite a surprise.
But, given the fireworks NBA fans were treated to this weekend, nothing seems to be off the table anymore.
