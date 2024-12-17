Nets' Blowout Loss to Cavs a Sign of What's to Come
It's no surprise that just a day after the Brooklyn Nets' trade of Dennis Schroder became official, the franchise suffered its most lopsided loss of the 2024-25 campaign.
The 31-year-old veteran was an integral part of this year's roster, both on and off the court, as proved by last night's 130-101 blunder against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sure, Cleveland has the best record leaguewide through over a quarter of the season. But the Nets took the same Cavaliers squad down to the wire on Nov. 9.
While Cam Thomas remains out due to his hamstring injury suffered in Brooklyn's West Coast road trip late last month, the Nets have taken too many hits to stay competitive. And that's by design.
Sean Marks didn't re-acquire first-rounders sent to the Houston Rockets in 2021's James Harden trade for no reason. The goal for year one of this re-tool was to stack draft capital in hopes of landing a franchise cornerstone, preferably one of college basketball's brightest stars.
That doesn't happen without experiences such as the humbling home loss to Cleveland.
Over the next four-and-a-half months, the losses will likely begin piling up for a once over-achieving Brooklyn team.
It's all part of the process, though. Marks has built this organization from the ground up once before, granted that was through free agency and not nurturing homegrown talent, but this isn't new to him.
Last night's blowout loss was painful for fans and players alike, but it signaled a commitment to a new direction.
