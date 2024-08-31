Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Stash or Trade?
Through the blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets gained a familiar face. Bojan Bogdanovic, a prominent member of the mid-2010s squads in Brooklyn, brought his $19 million price tag back to the franchise that drafted him.
The biggest question mark regarding the 35-year-old's future comes with his fit in the Nets' current timeline. Bogdanovic is still more than capable of scoring at a high ability, proven by his 20.2 points per game average prior to his dealing to the Knicks at last season's trade deadline. That figure dropped once he got away from the Detroit Pistons, but he showed he could still contribute at a high level.
A buyout between Bogdanovic and Brooklyn has been rumored, but nothing has publicly been discussed yet. The issue with this avenue is that the Nets will receive no compensation in return, which would go against everything the organization is trying to do. Amid a total overhaul, building future assets should top Sean Marks' priority list.
Of Bogdanovic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, trading the former ahead of the 2024-25 campaign appears to be the best decision. Finney-Smith and Johnson will continue to build up their value heading up to next season's deadline, but there will not be enough minutes available for Bogdanovic to do the same.
Moving him now is the smart choice, as the chances of him building on his current worth seem slim.
