Nets Bring Fans and Players Together at Annual Practice in the Park
After wrapping up their first week of training camp, the Brooklyn Nets hosted their annual Practice in the Park event this Saturday.
The event kicked off at noon at Potomac Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, drawing a large crowd of fans, family, and media.
Before the players arrived, fans were entertained by a variety of events like a locally organized pickup basketball game, a Brooklyn Celebrity Game and a Brooklyn Basketball Combine that allowed young players to show off their skills.
Besides the basketball-related events, the event also featured a Vendor Village where local restaurants, barbers and artists shared their talents with the community.
Once the team arrived, head coach Jordi Fernandez took the floor to address Brooklyn’s fans, thanking them for their constant support and commitment to the team.
"We're working hard to represent our fans and support this beautiful community. And to show this world what the Brooklyn way is," Fernandez said.
After Fernandez spoke, each Nets player was paired with a young fan who received a signed jersey and ball from their assigned player.
Following a series of drills and competitions involving the Nets players and their young players, multiple Nets players addressed the media about the team's upcoming season.
Fresh off a career year averaging 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, and one steal per game, Ziaire Williams expressed his excitement to have re-signed with Brooklyn and return to the organization where he’s played his best basketball.
When asked about how Brooklyn’s handful of rookies have held up through the first week of training camp, Williams told Nets on SI that the Nets' new young players have impressed him so far.
“They look great. They are confident, their bodies are good. They’re holding up well and learning a lot,” Williams said. “As a rookie, everything is being thrown at you at once. They’re handling it pretty well.”
One rookie with intriguing potential is Michigan product Danny Wolf, who Brooklyn selected with the No.27 overall pick.
Throughout his time with the Wolverines, Wolf showcased impressive versatility for a big man, leading the Big Ten in rebounds while also serving as Michigan’s second-leading passer.
“I think what got me here is my versatility. However I can bring that out by still staying within the confines of the offense. It’s been great so far," Wolf said.
While the Nets still may be a rebuilding team, today's event proved that the organization has a strong fanbase behind them who will back them through thick and thin.