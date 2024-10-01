Nets' Cam Thomas: 'When I Wake up, I Feel Like It's Going to be Be a Big Game'
Despite near-unanimous expectations that the Brooklyn Nets will finish among the NBA's worst-performing teams in 2024-25, the franchise isn't allowing the outside noise to become discouraging. While Brooklyn is experiencing its second rebuild in the last decade, the fresh start offers a clean slate for Cam Thomas and company.
In an interview with YES Network at Media Day, the 22-year-old swingman discussed his development, newfound veteran status and team morale.
"When I wake up, I feel like it's going to be a big game every game," Thomas said. "I just try to live up to that. If I do, I do. If I don't, I don't. But, it's just the consistency part for me. [I] want to have those big scoring games as much as I can."
Fresh off a career-high 22.5 points per game, the Nets' commitment to a total overhaul presents even more offensive opportunity for one of the league's brightest scorers.
"I can carry myself a little different in a way, just being here the longest," he said. Outside of Nic Claxton, Thomas is the longest-tenured Brooklyn player. "I know what to expect out of the organization, so they're going to look to me."
After July's Mikal Bridges trade established a clear direction, the team is in high spirits despite the background chatter.
"Vibes been good," Thomas said. "It's basically the same team, but we added three [or] four new guys. Getting to know them has been cool, and playing in open runs has been good. I think we're going to surprise a lot of people."
"I feel like we were solid last year until we had a bad stretch and that's when the bottom fell out but we're gonna be playing hard, playing tough, playing fast so I feel like we're going to surprise some people for sure."
Thomas and the Nets get the chance to shock the doubters in their season-opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
