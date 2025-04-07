Nets Center Drew Timme Reacts to Loss vs. Toronto Raptors
The Brooklyn Nets fell 120-109 to the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Sunday, the team’s second consecutive loss and their eighth in the last 10 games. First-year big Drew Timme, who scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, credited the Raptors’ “organized chaos” for making things difficult for the Nets.
“What you might think is the read one time is not gonna be the [read] next time,” he said. “You kind of gotta figure things out on the fly. I think a couple times, you could tell we made the right read and got open lay-ups, and sometimes we got sped up and got a bad shot or turned it over.”
Reece Beekman led Brooklyn in minutes (36), points (14) and assists (five). It was his first time scoring in the double digits. The Nets were without De’Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), Nic Claxton (rest), Cam Johnson (lower back contusion), Day’Ron Sharpe (right knee sprain), Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), Noah Clowney (right ankle sprain) and D’Angelo Russell (right ankle soreness). Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson were available but didn’t play.
Given all of those absences, the Nets’ inclusion of Beekman and Timme in the first five against Toronto made them the 18th and 19th players to start a game for the team this season. That tied a single season franchise for players to start a game, per the Nets.
Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford were the other starters. Timme was asked about coming into head coach Jordi Fernández’s starting lineup, which has often felt like a revolving door for Brooklyn this season.
He said: “It's part about being a professional. You better - or you're not gonna play. Just trying our best to figure things out on the fly and also build that chemistry. You can see a couple guys have chemistry, a couple don't — we kind of got thrown together — so we're all just trying to figure things out on the fly, and I think we're doing a pretty good job of handling it for the most part.”
The Raptors, who used their 40th different starting lineup of the season, are in direct competition with the Nets when it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. Right now, Tankathon projects Brooklyn to start drafting at No. 6, with Toronto having the next pick. Even such a narrow difference can be very impactful in the draft. The Nets’ other first-rounders are currently projected at Nos. 18, 26 and 27.
Up next, Brooklyn hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The team will finish its four-game home stretch on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.