Nets' Dariq Whitehead Displays Efficiency Despite Loss to Suns
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Phoenix Suns at home last night, 108-84, to drop their fifth straight game. The Nets are now 1-9 in their last 10 games with a 14-31 record on the season, still sitting at 12th in the Eastern Conference.
The loss was expected, as the Suns, despite struggling to start the season, have picked up the pace and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. For Brooklyn, the season is gearing toward developing the younger players as the veterans have begun to find their way out in trades.
One young player that looked promising in the loss was Dariq Whitehead. The guard put up an efficient 12 points and two rebounds in 15 minutes, shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.
Whitehead's NBA career has been anything but easy throughout the last two years. Drafted in 2023 with the 22nd overall pick, the former Duke Blue Devil suffered a shin injury that would keep him out for 80 of 82 regular-season games. By rule, he's received another shot at a rookie year for the 2024-25 season.
Whitehead struggled mightily in this past offseason's NBA Summer League, averaging 5.0 points while shooting an abysmal 14.6% from the field. However, at 20 years old, there's still plenty of promise for the New Jersey native.
Whitehead has stepped up his game this season, and it shows on the stat sheet. He's appeared in eight games this season, already quadrupling last season, averaging 4.5 points in 7.0 minutes per contest. What's most impressive is that he's doing it while shooting 48.0% from the field and 52.4% from three.
At Duke, Whitehead was a sniper, knocking down threes at a 42.9% rate. In his lone college season, he averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals across 28 games. There's hope that he can translate that to the NBA, and there have certainly been flashes. It's all about consistency and efficiency.
The Nets are expected to give the young guard more opportunities, with players like Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Bojan Bogdanovic getting trade interest from around the NBA. If he can take advantage moving forward, Whitehead could make a name for himself.
