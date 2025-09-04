Nets Day'Ron Sharpe Signs Contract: Ziaire Williams in Agreement But Unsigned
The Brooklyn Nets have continued to make moves as the offseason nears an end. As training camp approaches, the team still has to decide contracts and roster cuts with many questions left unanswered.
However, the Nets answered one of those questions today, signing center Day'Ron Sharpe to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 23-year-old originally agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal back in June, but now that the signing is official, Brooklyn has given him more money.
Sharpe has steadily increased his production with the Nets, having averaged 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. Now that he is officially back with the team, the only player in agreement with Brooklyn but still not officially signed is forward Ziaire Williams.
Williams also agreed to sign a two-year deal back in June, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In 63 games last season, he averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.1% from three.
The Nets are currently over the limit of 15 players on standard contracts. Two-way deals do not count, but with Cam Thomas expected to return on the qualifying offer, plus the additions of players like Michael Porter Jr., Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann, Brooklyn will need to make cuts before the start of the season.
It is unclear why the Nets have not officially signed Williams, but chose to make the deal official with Sharpe. His agreed-upon deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season, the same as Sharpe's official deal.
Brooklyn has plenty of cap space, more than any other team in the league, which means it could also up the money for Williams' deal if and/or when it gets signed.
Thomas' restricted free agency dispute has been the highlight of the Nets' offseason, along with their five rookies entering the organization. Now that Brooklyn's star player is expected to play for $6 million this season, more money could be allocated to Williams.
Thomas could have gotten big money, but he, as well as other restricted free agents such as Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes, remain unsigned. Williams and Thomas remain the biggest question marks for the Nets right now.