Nets Expected to Have Update on Noah Clowney Soon
It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets haven’t had it easy in any category this season, with their bad luck in the injuries department being no different.
This season has seen players like Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D’Angelo Russell, De’Anthony Melton, and Bojan Bogdanovic miss significant time due to injuries, with the latter of the bunch being waived earlier on in the season after it was announced he’d be receiving surgery on his foot which would keep him off of the court for the remainder of the campaign.
The injury bug has gone as far into the Nets’ roster as affecting Noah Clowney, who has been struggling with his ankle, having injured it on three separate occasions this season, with the most recent coming right before All-Star break, as it was reported that he had reaggravated it during a scrimmage in practice.
This was the last word on Clowney’s injury until Thursday afternoon, when Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez provided an update.
As reported by ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater, the Nets’ head coach stated that Clowney had partaken in his first five-on-five scrimmage, with the team preparing to provide an update on his status in the near future.
While each injury and path to recovery is entirely different, using Thomas’ recent return to action as an indicator could show that the 20-year-old could be back within a week.
In Thomas' case, Fernandez provided an update on Feb. 22 that he had recently started partaking in five-on-five scrimmages, similar to those that Clowney has just started, with the former LSU star making his return to the court less than a week later on Feb. 28.
The latest injury has come in the midst of Clowney’s sophomore season with the Nets, one in which he was taking considerable strides in improving his production, recording 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, with his scoring output nearly doubling that of his rookie campaign.
In place of Clowney, Fernandez hasn’t exactly had too much of a struggle, as both Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe have managed to pick up the minutes left by the sophomore.
Given that the Nets are in the midst of a push for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, currently sitting a game and a half out of the tenth seed which is currently occupied by the Chicago Bulls, it would be helpful to have all hands on deck as the end of the season comes barreling closer day by day.
