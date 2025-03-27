Nets Expected to Have Update On Day'Ron Sharpe
The Brooklyn Nets are very familiar with the injury bug at this point in the season, having been bitten by it on numerous occasions throughout the year.
Whether it was the various issues with Cam Thomas' hamstring, which could result in him missing the rest of the season, or the various injuries to Noah Clowney's ankle, the Nets have had to deal with their fair share of injuries.
One player who hasn't had the worst luck is Day'Ron Sharpe, who, apart from his initial stint on the bench to start the season due to an injury he picked up during training camp, has been awfully durable. Sharpe has managed to appear in 50 games this season, starting in two of those instances, managing to be a worthy backup to Nic Claxton, who hasn't missed too much time himself.
But while things have seemed to be going smoothly for the former UNC star, he was sidelined for Brooklyn's match against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night due to a sprain in his right knee.
This inclusion on the Nets' injury report had some people puzzled given Sharpe's performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, having taken to the court for 24 minutes in which he'd score ten points and secure seven rebounds. His absence on Wednesday night will be the first time since early January that Sharpe won't participate in a match, having missed that match against the Detroit Pistons due to an illness.
While the Nets' head coach, Jordi Fernandez, didn't have an immediate update on the 23-year-old's injury, their medical team is expected to have a better idea in the coming days, according to ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.
Despite the early stint on the bench, this season has managed to be a productive one for Sharpe, averaging close to a career-high eight points and seven rebounds per game.
All of this seems to become increasingly more important given the 23-year-old's contract with Brooklyn is set to expire at the end of the season, with the front office's decision to potentially re-sign the former UNC star still up in the air.
If Sharpe is to miss more time as a result of the injury, Fernandez will have between Trendon Watford and the aforementioned Clowney to play back up to Claxton under the basket.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.