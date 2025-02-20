Nets Forward Noah Clowney Set to Miss Time
On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets are set to start the second half of their season with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they continue their fight for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, sitting two and a half games out of the action.
One of the bigger upgrades they're set to receive is when Cam Thomas returns to the lineup, as the 23-year-old is coming off of a strain in his left hamstring earlier on in the year in a match against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yet, while they're expected to get Thomas back at some point in the near future, they'll be losing a quality rotation piece, as Noah Clowney is set to be sidelined.
As reported by Clutch Points' Erik Slater, Clowney reaggravated an injury to his ankle while participating in a team drill prior to the All-Star break earlier on in the month.
The ankle in question has been a big issue for the 20-year-old, having injured it two times prior to the incident at the training session, both of the prior aggrevations coming against the Sacramento Kings, once in November and more recently in late January.
The latter of the two injuries was the last game in which Clowney was a part of, leaving the match against the Kings, dropping six points before exiting after 13 minutes on the court.
This whole injury saga has been the main issue plaguing the 20-year-old this season, apart from an injury to his back that he suffered in early January, which only kept him out of one game.
Given the setback in the recovery process, the Nets currently don't have a timetable for Clowney's return, which isn't set to cause them too many issues given the other options that Jordi Fernandez has to use, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
When the former Alabama star has been on the court, he's been a solid rotation piece for Fernandez, averaging nine points and four rebounds, both categories that have shown growth in his second season in the league.
All of this is set to continue what has been a rough season for Brooklyn when it comes to keeping players healthy, as several of their players have had long-term injuries, including the likes of the aforementioned Thomas, De'Anthony Melton, and Bojan Bogdanovic, who was waived on Wednesday afternoon after it was announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery on his foot.
