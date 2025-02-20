Report: Brooklyn Nets Waive Veteran Forward Bojan Bogdanovic
The Brooklyn Nets' reunion with Bojan Bogdanovic has officially come to an end.
Hours after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the veteran forward will undergo season-ending foot surgery, the franchise requested waivers on the 35-year-old.
While the Nets cut ties with Bogdanovic, they made two corresponding moves to the roster.
"The Nets are waiving veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, sources said, freeing up two open roster spots to sign Hayes and two-way guard Tyrese Martin to a standard NBA contract," Charania posted on X.
The transaction ends Boganovic's second stint in Brooklyn after he spent three seasons with the team (2014-17) before being traded to the Washington Wizards at the 2017 trade deadline. He landed back in Kings County this summer as part of the now-infamous Mikal Bridges deal with the New York Knicks.
Bogdanovic made zero appearances for the Nets, spending the entire 2024-25 campaign rehabbing from his first foot surgery, which he underwent in April of last year while still a member of the Knicks.
Brooklyn's decision to move on from the veteran scorer had been anticipated for some time, as buyout rumors began almost immediately after Bogdanovic was re-acquired. His name was heavily mentioned after the trade deadline, even before the announcement of his season-ending surgery.
On the Nets' front, Tyrese Martin becomes a full-time member of the roster (and likely Jordi Fernandez's rotation), while Killian Hayes gets his first opportunity with the organization outside of the G League. Martin has averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 appearances for Brooklyn this season. Hayes, a former-seventh overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft, holds averages of 13.1 points and 7.1 assists per game for the Long Island Nets.
On Bogdanovic's front, he'll likely sign with a contender this offseason. His 2023-24 campaign proved he still has plenty left in the tank. Sharing time with both the Knicks and Detroit Pistons, Bogdanovic — at one point — averaged over 20 points per game just last season. Look for him to join a playoff-ready group once his foot is finally right.
Brooklyn returns to action tomorrow at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.