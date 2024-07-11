Nets GM Sean Marks Praises Nic Claxton's Development
The Brooklyn Nets have Nic Claxton as the main centerpiece of their team after trading away Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Claxton, 25, solidified his place with the Nets moving forward after signing a four-year, $100 million contract this offseason, ensuring that he will be part of Brooklyn's plans moving forward.
General manager Sean Marks is excited about Claxton's development and what he can turn into over the course of his new deal.
"It's great to have homegrown talent here," Marks said. "I think Nic fits in a variety of different pathways we want to go. He's young, he's still scratching the surface, and I just loved his overall approach on him wanting more and more development."
Claxton has gotten better throughout each of his first five seasons in the NBA. This past season, he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 71 appearances for the Nets, showing himself as a potential high-profile big man in the coming years.
With Bridges on the other side of the city, Claxton's role on both ends of the floor should increase, and his stats are expected to grow even more. If he can continue along the trajectory he's on, he'll have a chance to earn even more money when his next deal comes about.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.