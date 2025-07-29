Nets Governor Joe Tsai Has Eyes Set on China’s Next Generation
Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai broke down his investments and interests, including why he believes in the future of Asian basketball. Tsai commented on the Joe Tsai Basketball Scholarship Fund, for instance, in an exclusive interview with NetsDaily.
“I’m just thrilled that I get to help talented kids from China to play top-tier basketball at high schools in the U.S. while they get a sound education and build strong character,” he said.
The fund focuses on “[grooming] next generation of Chinese basketball talents by enabling them to further their academic and athletic pursuits at an elite level,” per its profile on X. Seven players from the class of 2029 received scholarships in April.
The program’s best prospect currently might be Sinan Huan, who attends the Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland. The class of 2026 (high school) prospect is widely considered a four-star. He has offers from Florida, Alabama, Illinois and others. Huan also represented China at the recent FIBA Under-19 World Cup. The Chinese big’s profile lists Tsai’s scholarship as his team, which isn’t actually the case.
How is this relevant to the Nets? For one, it speaks to Tsai’s passion projects — like his sports investments, per NetsDaily. Beyond the Nets, Tsai also owns the New York Liberty (his wife Clara Wu Tsai takes the reins there), is a major proponent of lacrosse in the U.S. and owns a variety of lacrosse-related assets, has a small stake in the Miami Dolphins, is part of LAFC’s ownership group and invests in esports.
Plus, Tsai’s goals can be reflected on the Nets. Last season, the team signed Yongxi “Jacky” Cui to a two-way contract. The Chinese wing went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but gained traction in the predraft process through his time with the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese league and his team workouts.
Then, Cui could’ve become just the seventh player from the Chinese mainland to appear in an NBA game. Now, it seems like that honor will go to Yang Hansen. The former Qingdao center was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 16 overall pick — a draft night surprise for many. The Nets reportedly planned to draft Yang at No. 19, which ultimately ended up being French point guard Nolan Traore. Brooklyn had sent scouts to China to evaluate Yang in person.
If things come in threes, the latest buzz indicates that Fanbo Zeng could be the next Chinese star to try his luck stateside. In Zeng’s case, it would actually be a do-over. The 2003-born forward previously played at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida for his high school freshman and sophomore years. He averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 blocks as a freshman; however, travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic impeded his return to Windermere.
Zeng committed to Gonzaga in 2020, but ultimately swapped that out for the G League Ignite. He was part of the Ignite team's first class that included Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
The Nets will be in China in October. Brooklyn is scheduled to play two preseason contests against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 10 and 12, 2025. These games, the NBA’s first in China since 2019, will happen at the Venetian Arena in Macao.