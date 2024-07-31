Nets Guard Dennis Schroder Shines in Germany's Olympic Win Over Brazil
Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder is representing Germany once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yesterday, Team Germany took down Brazil 86-73 in a convincing win.
Schroder finished the game with 20 points, six assists, and four steals, leading the game in points and steals and securing Germany's second-straight win. Their first win came against Japan, when Schroder put up an incredible 13 points and 12 assists in the 20-point win.
The Nets guard has always been special when it comes to global basketball. Schroder took home the MVP of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as Germany won its first championship. This summer, he's been averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 2.0 steals through two games, as Germany is now tied with France at the top of Group B.
The top two teams from each group and the best two overall teams (based on points) from third place will go to the quarterfinals, as we are now in the group stage. It looks like Germany and France will be the two teams from Group B to advance to the quarterfinals, but of course, anything can happen.
Germany has built itself a solid cushion being 2-0 with four points. Point differential matters in these games, eliminating garbage time, and the fact that Schroder and company hold the highest point differential of all 12 teams should secure a spot in the quarterfinals, unless they suffer a colossal defeat against France.
France and Germany will face off in a highly-anticipated battle on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
