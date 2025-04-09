Nets HC Jordi Fernández Discusses Nuggets HC Michael Malone’s Shocking Firing
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández reacted to the Denver Nuggets' shocking firing of head coach Michael Malone in his pregame comments on Tuesday.
Fernández said: “The timing, it’s tough with three games to go and the position they are [in] to play for everything. [He is] a super accomplished coach, and a person that means a lot to me and my career. I would not be here without him.”
The 42-year-old was part of Malone’s staff in Denver from 2016-22 as an assistant coach. Fernández reflected on his experience with the Nuggets while pondering on Malone’s firing.
“Six of the 10 years that he was in Denver [for], I was there with him, and it was … not just the good times we had there and how much the team improved and the experiences we shared together, but also for my development and his mentorship towards me,” the Brooklyn bench boss said.
Fernández previously spoke about Malone’s importance to his career following a January game to the Denver Nuggets at his former home arena. The Nets lost that game 124-105.
“My kids were born here, so great memories, not just professionally but family-wise,” Fernández said about being back in Denver. “Every year I was here helped me prepare for this job. Michael Malone, the organization, the coaching staff, ownership, front office, every experience … it was one of the reasons I’m in the position I’m in right now.”
Malone also lauded Fernández’s job as a first-year head coach earlier in the season. Malone pointed to the Spaniard’s “unique background” and diverse experience in the G League and at the FIBA level with multiple teams.
"I first got to know him many years ago in Cleveland when we were both working for Mike Brown, and Mike brought him over there to be like a player development guy and help his son out," Malone recalled in October. "I’m just really happy for Jordi and his family. I always knew that he'd be a head coach, and I hope they win a lot of games, except tonight.”
Malone can be found advocating for Fernández to land a head coaching job as far back as 2022. That was when the Badalona native was on the Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff with Brown.
"I think one day Jordi will be a head coach in this league,” Malone said then.
Fernández’s Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Tuesday night. The team is now 26-53 for the season. Up next, Brooklyn hosts the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, quickly followed by a back-to-back on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.