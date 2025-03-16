Nets' Head Coach Discusses Cam Thomas' Injury
The last few weeks have seen some of the bigger names in the NBA suffer from season-ending injuries. Whether it was the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid or the San Antonio Spurs' De'Aaron Fox, it's been a bad stint for several teams in the league.
It appears that the Brooklyn Nets may be the latest team to suffer from a massive injury, as it was announced on Saturday afternoon that Cam Thomas had sustained a strained left hamstring, which has the potential to see him miss the remainder of the season.
Thomas had suffered the injury in the final play of Brooklyn's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night after attempting a step back three-pointer over Tre Jones. In the moments following the missed shot, upon his landing, Thomas could be seen grabbing at his hamstring.
This is only the latest chapter in what has been a tough season for the former LSU star when it comes to injuries, especially to his left hamstring, having suffered two prior injuries to it in this season alone.
The first setback involving his left hamstring came in late November, when Thomas suffered his first strain in a match against the Golden State Warriors, following his 23-point performance against the Western Conference side. This first injury would see the 23-year-old miss out on 13 games, making his return to the court in late December.
This return would be short-lived as Thomas would reaggravate his hamstring in only his second match back, with his second term on the bench going on for a longer 22-game stretch.
After nearly two months on the bench, Thomas made his return to the court in late February, dropping 16 points on 41 percent shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers. Things appeared to be going right for the 23-year-old and the Nets, as he was eased back into the rotation with the hopes of keeping him healthy for the latter half of the season.
Speaking on the 23-year-old's injury, Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez is disappointed about the setback but is confident in his ability to return to action.
"Yeah, disappointed, we feel for him, obviously it's not something that we wanted..." said Fernandez, "We'll support him, support him through the rehab. We know he'll be back."
D'Angelo Russell spoke on the most recent setback, expressing how unfortunate it is given the progress in which Thomas has taken this season.
"You could see his progression, see him understand the game better, playmaking coming alive," explained Russell.
To Russell's point, Thomas had been in the midst of his best season yet, averaging a career-high 24 points per game on 43 percent shooting while averaging 3.8 assists. The playmaking ability was on full display against the Bulls, as the 23-year-old dished out ten assists, which played a massive part in recording his first ever double-double.
