Nets' Jalen Wilson is a Player to Watch in 2024-25
Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson is gearing up his second round of summer league ball, and his sophomore NBA season. A part of Brooklyn's young core of Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, and Dariq Whitehead, Wilson has the potential to be a great contributor for the Nets in the future, after a promising rookie season in which he averaged 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 43 games.
Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward, made a name for himself during his time with the Kansas Jayhawks.As a starter on KU’s 2022 NCAA title-winning team1, he showcased his versatility, scoring ability, and defensive prowess. His experience in high-stakes college games prepared him well for the NBA.
Despite being a second-round draft pick, Wilson emerged as a solid factor for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 season. For late picks with high college experience, like Wilson, the goal is simple: gain experience and adjust to the highest level of basketball.
Wilson did just that. In a game against the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, Wilson scored 10 points in 18 minutes.He followed it up with a solid performance against the world champion Boston Celtics, contributing nine points and four rebounds in 23 minutes. In another game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wilson put up an impressive 21 points and 10 rebounds. These games against some of the best teams in the NBA show flashes of greatness.
Wilson’s NBA-ready frame, combined with his basketball IQ, makes him a valuable asset. He play the role of a rebounding forward, while also carrying his experience of being the star at Kansas over to the NBA in the scoring department. His ability to contribute on both ends of the court bodes well for his future.
The Nets recently traded Mikal Bridges, creating an opportunity for Wilson. With increased minutes, he can further develop his game.His three-year deal with the Nets, worth $4,963,534, reflects their confidence in his potential2. Wilson’s versatility allows him to play multiple positions, making him a valuable piece in the team’s rebuilding process.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.