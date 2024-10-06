Nets' Jordi Fernández Gives Bojan Bogdanovic Injury Update
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic is currently rehabbing his left foot after surgery. Bogdanovic suffered the injury while he was playing for the New York Knicks in last season's playoff run.
The Nets open their preseason on Oct. 8 in LA against the Clippers, and Bogdanovic will be one of many players out of that game. Nic Claxton is out for the game against the Clippers, and Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford are also potentially out due to hamstring issues. It seems Brooklyn will be significantly shorthanded compared to other teams as their games begin.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernández gave an update on Bogdanovic's rehab process on Saturday, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
"He’s doing great. We’re very happy with how the process is going," Fernández said. "He’s been around the team, because I think it’s very important that he builds the relationship... He works, everybody sees him around. … He’s not going to be ready to start."
During Brooklyn's media day, Bogdanovic said that he was cleared to do personal work on his own, but was not able to do 5-on-5. The veteran forward averaged 10.4 points in 19.2 minutes per game with the Knicks last season, and will now be in his second stint with the Nets.
The career 39.4% shooter will add experience and scoring prowess to a rebuilding Brooklyn squad. Bogdanovic averaged 11.2 points in three seasons with the Nets from 2014 to 2017. he shot 44.1% from the field and 36.6% from deep.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.