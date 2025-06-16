Nets Might Shape ‘Most Important Day of the Offseason’
June 25, the first day of the NBA Draft, is set to be the “busiest day of the offseason,” per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The Brooklyn Nets can play a crucial role.
The Nets are the only team that will have “meaningful space with which to work.” Brooklyn could engage in all sorts of trades as the ‘third team’ involved. This would likely mean the Nets taking on some longer-term salary dumps, which did not happen this year.
One name to watch is Kevin Durant. The former Net’s time with the Phoenix Suns is running short. He is targeting a move to the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat or San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Minnesota Timberwolves still reportedly have a chance.
ESPN added: “What does seem clear is that the package isn't going to be anywhere near the haul that the Brooklyn Nets received for Durant 2½ years ago.”
One NBA executive sourced in the article predicted that the eventual Durant trade would yield a lesser return than Desmond Bane, who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Orlando Magic on Sunday for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first round picks and one first-round pick swap. The haul for Durant was also estimated to be smaller than what the Nets received for Mikal Bridges. The New York Knicks sent Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, five future first-round picks, a future pick swap and a future second-round pick to acquire Bridges’ services last July.
The Nets’ pre-draft panorama is extremely flexible. The team has five picks this year: Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36. It’s unlikely, although not impossible, that Brooklyn will have five new rookies on its roster next season. Perhaps, some of these assets could be consolidated. Otherwise, the stacked 2026 draft is worth keeping in mind with three potential franchise-leading talents in AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. As a whole, the Nets have 31 draft picks over the next seven years.
In addition to its draft assets, the Nets have players coveted around the league; namely, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton. Even though Durant will seemingly command less than Bane, it will be interesting to see what a Johnson trade — if it ever happens — looks like. The sharpshooting wing is coming off the best season of his career, having averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 47.5/39.0/89.3 shooting splits.