Nets Offer Crucial Injury Updates Ahead of Matchup with Rockets
As the month of January comes to a close, the Brooklyn Nets have provided timetables for three of their most impactful contributors.
The franchise offered updates regarding Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney on Friday morning.
"Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain) had a follow-up MRI earlier this week that revealed appropriate healing," the Nets' official X account wrote. "He will continue to progress with individual on-court workouts and is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break."
Thomas hasn't suited up but twice since Brooklyn's win over the Golden State Warriors in late November. He was sensational on the offensive end, as always, in those two appearances, but the nagging hamstring injury has left him sidelined for the majority of the season.
The 23-year-old has played just 19 games in the 2024-25 campaign, but now that a target return date is set, Nets fans will soon be treated to his electrifying scoring yet again.
Johnson, who sprained his ankle in Jan. 2's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, has been in and out of the rotation ever since. He last participated in Jan. 21's loss to the New York Knicks and has now sat out of four straight. Brooklyn designated him as "day-to-day" in the announcement post.
While the news regarding the team's top-scoring options is encouraging, the same can't be said for Clowney.
The second-year forward has taken an evident leap in production in his sophomore campaign, but his efforts will be sidetracked for the time being. Clowney sprained his left ankle in the Nets' Jan. 27 loss to the Sacramento Kings and is expected to remain out "through the All-Star break."
Clowney has averaged 9.4 points and just under four rebounds per game while providing some continuity amid all of Brooklyn's injury woes, forcing Jordi Fernandez to turn elsewhere for a floor-stretching power forward.
Presently sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets are in no need to rush these three players back. What seemed to be a promising season has taken a disappointing turn, but the long-term health of their core is more important than the remaining 34 contests.
Brooklyn travels to Houston to take on the Rockets tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST.
