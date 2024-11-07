Nets Find Themselves Toward Bottom of Power Rankings Despite 4-4 Start
The Brooklyn Nets are surprising the basketball world with their 4-4 start to the 2024-25 season. Led by the scoring prowess of Cam Thomas, Dennis Schroder, and other veterans, Brooklyn has shocked most people with their balanced scoring approach, and defensive philosophies under new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The Nets have some notable wins under their belt to start the season. Brooklyn defeated the fully healthy Milwaukee Bucks in their third game of the season and then defeated the Memphis Grizzlies two times in a four-game stretch. Not only that, but they nearly beat the Denver Nuggets in the team's fourth game of the season, falling short by five points in overtime.
Despite the overachieving and success to start the season, the Nets still find themselves to be underrated by analysts. In ESPN's most recent NBA power rankings, written by NBA Insiders, the Nets are ranked 26th. Chris Herring gave an excerpt to highlight Brooklyn's start.
"For the second straight season, Cam Thomas averaged at least 30 points through his first three games," Herring said. "But there is ample room for his playmaking to grow."
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said as much after the Nets' loss to Detroit on Sunday.
"If you're a scorer but they do certain things to you, then maybe it's a day that you score less, but you assist more," Fernandez told reporters of Thomas, who's averaging 26.6 points per night but has just 25 dimes through eight games.
It's perplexing to see the Nets ranked Milwaukee, who has a noticeably worse record at 1-6 and was defeated by Brooklyn. Memphis, who the Nets defeated twice, is ranked 10th.
ESPN is clearly going off of the preseason power rankings everyone had, and many put Brooklyn at the bottom. It's understandable, but to start the season, the Nets have looked undoubtedly better than both teams and many other organizations across the league.
Of course, it's expected that Brooklyn will slow down, but the team deserves credit for their .500 start. However, if this persists, the Nets force analysts to give them the respect they deserve right now.
