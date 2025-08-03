Nets Prospect Watch: What to Expect from AJ Dybantsa at BYU
The 2026 NBA Draft is so far away, but for the Brooklyn Nets, it's never too early to start looking at who could end up toward the top of the lottery. The Nets have their own plethora of rookie talent coming in this season, but after falling in the 2025 lottery, 2026 could be the year they land their franchise player if they don't find one soon.
This year's draft boasted plenty of depth, but 2026 also looks extremely promising. There's already immense hype surrounding many prospects, including potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.
The 6-foot-9 BYU signee has the chance to take college basketball by storm, immediately becoming the face of a Big 12 title contender. This summer, he's already been making waves on social media with pictures of his vertical leap surfacing.
Dybantsa, who last played at Utah Prep High Academy, has so much hype due to a multitude of factors. For one, he's an elite scorer, being able to get buckets in a variety of ways. He's best when attacking the basket or stopping on a dime in the midrange, but he's three-point shot is also impressive.
The 18-year-old also captures fans with highlight plays at the rim. Dybantsa has an elite handle, especially for a player of his height, and uses his explosiveness and poise to accelerate toward the paint.
The Brockton, MA native makes the Cougars a whole lot better, but he's also joining a great situation. Under head coach Kevin Young, BYU went 26-10 last season, making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. This year, they could replicate that, or go even further if things go their way. One thing that has to happen is Dybantsa backing up the hype.
The potential No. 1 pick will be backed up by Baylor transfer Rob Wright, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists last season. Coming from such an elite program, Wright is a great floor general for Dybantsa to have, along with Junior forward Richie Saunders. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 16.5 points on an extremely efficient 51.8% shooting from the field and 43.2% from three.
The Cougars have enough to contend for a Big 12 title, and could go far in March should the rotation gel together. With their amount of depth, led by Dybantsa, he is expected to be one of, if not the best, freshmen in the country, and a potential National Player of the Year candidate. There's a reason this program invested nearly $7 million to keep him in Utah.
While BYU still has a plethora of talent, Dybantsa will be the focal point of the team. He needs to be the No. 1 option for the Cougars to go far, much like how Cooper Flagg was the main piece for Duke despite being so young. If he can live up to the buzz, then he'll likely be the first prospect off the board in 2026, and many teams, including the Nets, will be vying for his skills.