Nets Prospect Watch: Where Scouts Stand on Rutgers Freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper
The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey for months, seeing as how Barclays Center sits 40 miles from Jersey Mike's Arena. Nets GM Sean Marks was doing early scouting, attending a Rutgers preseason game back in October.
Bailey and Harper are two prospects expected to be taken in the early lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft. Through the first eight games, Harper and Bailey's draft stock has shifted with the change in perspective from scouts.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, draft scouts are more "effusive" about Harper, who is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He recently had a two-game stretch where he scored a combined 73 points in the Players Era Festival. Most recently, Harper put up 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block in a loss to Texas A&M.
Bailey, on the other hand, has a more complex view. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging an impressive 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, however, he hasn't been as impressive as his freshman partner.
Bailey was originally expected to go higher than Harper in mock drafts, but Harper's recent play has made scouts question whether or not he could rise above projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. He's been that good.
"His early play has showcased his immense talent as arguably the best tough shotmaker in this class, but also the incomplete areas of his skill set, which teams are scrutinizing closely in comparison to other candidates atop this draft class," Woo wrote.
The Scarlett Knights' 79-77 loss to Kennesaw State started Bailey's complex view. In his homecoming game, Bailey shot 6-for-17 to end with 17 points, but also had three turnovers. The most damaging was on the final possession when he threw a stolen cross-court pass to seal the upset for the Owls. Ranked No. 24 at the time, Rutgers has since fallen out of the AP Top 25.
It's still early in the season, and mock drafts are certain to change as Harper and Bailey show more of their potential. For now, Harper seems to be viewed as the more enticing prospect at the moment.
