Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers' Dylan Harper Gaining Legitimate Hype
The Brooklyn Nets may have a legitimate prospect to consider taking in Dylan Harper. The Rutgers freshman has risen above all other prospects over the last few games, including teammate Ace Bailey and projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Harper has been an offensive savant this season, most recently dropping 37 points in the Scarlett Knights' 95-90 loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Players Era Festival. Prior to that, Harper produced 36 points, six rebounds, and six assists in an 85-84 overtime win against Notre Dame. He's the only freshman in the last 20 years to have back-to-back 35-point games.
The one thing that has stuck with Harper this season is consistency. Averaging 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, the 6-foot-6 point guard makes it look easy from anywhere on the floor. When he gets inside the paint, he utilizes a variety of finishes over anyone, big or small. The freshman can also pull it from the outside.
Harper could make himself more of a popular pick in the 2025 NBA Draft if he keeps it up. Flagg and Bailey have been impressive as well, but not at the level of Harper with his scoring and playmaking. He's also become a solid defender, averaging 1.0 steals per game.
If the Nets were to target Harper with one of their many first-round picks, they'd be getting an elite scorer and a great playmaker. Harper's size, athleticism, and skill culminate to make him one of the best players in the country. The IQ he possesses is something you just can't teach, and the New Jersey native might end up close to home in Brooklyn.
