Nets Reportedly Eyeing NBA Draft Trade: Rebuild or Giannis Gear-Up?
We're just over a week into the month of June, and the NBA offseason is already taking over headlines. Amid the start of the NBA Finals, it seems like the draft and early trade rumors are overshadowing the most important games of the year.
The Brooklyn Nets are one team making headlines in both aspects. Their league-high four first-round picks pose an enticing debate among fans and the organization: does Brooklyn draft an entirely new core or go all in on a superstar with its capital?
The Nets have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for what seems like months. Back in early May, it was reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post that Brooklyn views Antetokounmpo as a "prime target." With the Greek Freak reportedly weighing options, the Nets could pounce on the opportunity.
Teams like the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs have more to give up, making an Antetokounmpo trade less likely than people think. However, Brooklyn still has just enough to pull one off, and the organization may have more assets on the way.
According to NetsDaily on X, the Nets may trade their No. 19 pick to move up into the top 10, acquiring the No. 9 pick from the Raptors or the No. 10 pick from the Rockets. Cam Johnson, who has been involved in trade rumors since the start of this past season, would also be moved.
On the surface, this looks like a great move for Brooklyn to get high-end prospects with two top-10 picks. It's hard to believe that the Nets got a haul for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving about two years ago, but they're still in the early stages of a rebuild. They have a war chest of picks and some veterans on the trade block.
However, if you really wanted to get deep, you could view this potential move as one to entice the Bucks in Antetokounmpo trade talks. That is, if it goes down.
If Brooklyn moves up and owns two top-10 picks, plus the draft capital the organization already has through 2030, it would be hard for the Bucks to pass up on a behemoth of an offer.
The idea would be that Milwaukee enters a rebuild of its own if Antetokounmpo is traded. This is mostly due to its long-time star and a top-three player in the league leaving the city, but also due to Damian Lillard's Achilles injury keeping him out for most of the 2025-26 season, as well as key players such as Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr., and Taurean Prince entering free agency.
While none of this has actually happened yet, it's hard not to speculate that the Nets are gearing up for a blockbuster trade or at least emphasizing the rebuild. Wherever they go from here, Brooklyn should see major changes this offseason.