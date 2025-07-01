Nets Rookies Welcomed at Brooklyn Facility After 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets welcomed a league record five first-round picks today at their practice facility. The Nets, after anticipation was building leading up to draft, finally welcomed in a new era of basketball with a combination of international and collegiate talent.
Brooklyn surprised many with its picks. The organization decided on Egor Demin with its lottery pick, followed by Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf. While Demin, Powell, and Wolf all come out of the NCAA, Wolf and Demin have international roots. Traore and Saraf played in Europe.
The Nets' rookies are excited to come in and immediately make an impact, and GM Sean Marks noted that while many of them played similar positions leading up to the draft, they could be seen anywhere on the floor.
"The scouting work that we've done on these guys throughout not just this year, but leading up to this year, would lead us to believe it's a versatile class," Marks said. "They can play multiple positions, as Jordi [Fernandez] mentioned, multiple ball handlers.
"You've heard all the cliches, 'positionless basketball'... It gets back to an exciting group out there and not limiting them on how they can play."
Powell comes from a storied program in North Carolina, playing for head coach Hubert Davis. He talked about what he learned from his time as a Tar Heel, and what will translate to the league.
“Preparation," Powell. "I think that was something I struggled with going in. I had to continue to put a lot of trust in my vets. Seth Trimble, RJ Davis, Jaylen Washington. Guys like that.”
Saraf, the No. 26 pick, comes to and from a unique situation. From playing overseas in Israel and Germany to the Nets, the 6-foot-5 point guard was selected after Brooklyn made two at the same position. He and Danny Wolf also finds themselves in a city with a high Jewish population, as the two have experience with the Israeli national team.
"I got a lot of messages," Saraf said. "Getting a lot of love from the Jewish community here. Of course this is the first time people from the Israeli team are playing here."
Marks had nothing but praise for Saraf, noting plenty of his strengths. He, along with Demin, Traore, and Wolf, have high basketball IQ and can playmake from anywhere on the court.
"I think he was playing at a high level [overseas] and for him to come back here and be a part of this group with those worldly experiences is key," Marks said. "The way he gets to the hole, finishes around the basket... I think there's a lot of things that translates to our game."
The Nets will take the court for NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. All five are slated to play, potentially giving us a starting five of first-round rookies.