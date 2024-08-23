Nets Roster Projection: Who Misses the Cut?
With just 61 days to go until the Brooklyn Nets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, many questions will have to be answered over the next two months. Currently two over the allowed roster spot limit of 15, Brooklyn will soon be forced to determine who the odd men out will be. Granted, the Nets will have three two-way spots open, but those will likely be used on outside members.
Nic Claxton, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson all re-upped with the franchise this summer, essentially guaranteeing their roster spots. Shake Milton was brought in through the sign-and-trade that shipped Mikal Bridges to New York, so he can be penciled in as well. Ditto for Killian Hayes, Brooklyn's long-term project.
Cam Thomas is set to be the focal point of the offense, and the second-year trio of Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead are prepared to take their next steps. Safe is an understatement in terms of those four having roster spots.
Day'Ron Sharpe showed great promise last season and has carved out a solid role as Claxton's backup, cementing his future in Brooklyn.
Dennis Schroders Olympic heroics may likely earned him the starting role. Ben Simmons' contract is too big to move off of in any way. Ziaire Williams was acquired a little over a month ago and isn't going anywhere. If all players mentioned make the opening day roster, that's 13 players right there.
Two spots remain for Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaylen Martin.
Given the demand for Finney-Smith and Johnson, it would be extremely unwise to part with either for nothing. To trade one of the two now would mean rushing a deal and not maximizing their value.
That leaves Bogdanovic and Martin as the odd men out. It's unfortunate, especially since the former just made his return to the organization that drafted him, but keeping the two would contradict the majority of moves general manager Sean Marks made this offseason.
Only time will tell, but presently this appears the most likely scenario.
