Nets’ Star Reflects on Injury Struggles
It’s safe to say that the Brooklyn Nets are coming off an injury-riddled season, given that several of their key players spent prolonged periods of time on the bench. There’s an argument to be made that Cam Thomas was the biggest absence for the Nets throughout the season, given his impact on Brooklyn’s offense.
The former LSU star led the Nets’ scoring charge, averaging 24 points per game, doing so on 43.8 percent shooting from the field. Apart from Thomas, the Nets were also without Nic Claxton for a few games across the season.
The first instance of Claxton being held back from an injury came in mid-November when he missed out on three games due to a lower back injury. The injury wasn't something new for the 25-year-old as he originally started to struggle with it during the summer, according to SBNation’s NetsDaily.
“Yeah, I mean, it was just the summer. I initially hurt my back in the summer,” Claxton told reporters. “So, my back has been lingering since then and it’s definitely been frustrating.”
The injury wouldn't hamper the 25-year-old for too much more across the season when it comes to missing games, as he'd only miss eight more matches. While it didn't impact him on the court, Claxton recently touched on how he feels like he still has to get things straight.
“I still need to get it right. It’s still bothering me, honestly,” explained Claxton. “But we’ve got the whole offseason, I’m still able to play 70 games so that’s a blessing. Being able to do that three years in a row, I don’t take that for granted. I have time to lock in this summer.”
In games where Claxton wasn’t able to play, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to use the likes of Noah Clowney, Day’Ron Sharpe, and towards the end of the season, Drew Timme. While these were Fernandez’s options this past season, things may be different next season as Sharpe and Timme aren’t guaranteed to be back in the Barclays Center.
Sharpe is set to become a restricted free agent, meaning Brooklyn’s front office has the right to match any deals that other teams offer to the 23-year-old. Timme was a late call-up to the Nets’ roster, earning himself a two-year deal, granted next year’s option is up to the club to decide.
