Nets’ Traore and Saraf Get First Taste of ‘Real NBA Pressure’ in Loss to Suns
Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets' backcourt gradually grew weaker. Dennis Schroeder was dealt in December and Ben Simmons was bought out in February, leaving D'Angelo Russell as the lone veteran guard—who ended up leaving Brooklyn in free agency.
The positional group was in dire need of a shakeup, which it got at the 2025 NBA Draft. Brooklyn selected Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf, completely overhauling the guard room while kicking off a new era in Kings County.
Early indicators say that the three have shown great potential, even as they adjust to the NBA level. Demin has yet to play in either of the Nets' preseason buts, but Traore and Saraf have. What would Head Coach Jordi Fernandez make of the duo's performance thus far?
“I thought Nolan and Ben, as point guards, they felt real NBA pressure, and that’s a good thing,” Fernandez said via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater. “That’s a learning opportunity when you feel the real pressure of a good defensive team. That’s a good experience. Hopefully, moving forward, they can get better and handle that better, because [committing] 34 turnovers for 42 points is not good enough. You’re not going to win many games in the NBA [that way].”
Saraf and Traore logged a combined 36 minutes, committing six turnovers collectively while producing 15 of the Nets' 127 points. They weren't needed much in the scoring department, but as facilitators, they certainly could've played better—which is a good thing.
Younger guys need to experience these growing pains to develop both as individuals and a collective unit. These types of experiences are truly what preseason is for.
It's important not to forget that Fernandez is known for his ability to progress and get the most out of his players. Look at how many members of last year's roster overachieved while playing under Fernandez, specifically in the backcourt. Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson—each of whom received reps as Brooklyn's primary ball handler—exceeded expectations quite easily.
That's the type of production we should be looking for in Saraf and Traore, eventually.
They'll need time to get to that point, but with the proper developmental plans, high effort and intensity during individual sessions with Fernandez and the confidence of their fellow teammates, there's no reason why those two can't become the future of Brooklyn's backcourt.
It won't be easy, but as long as Fernandez continues to demand the best, the better of Saraf and Traore will be in the future.