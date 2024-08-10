Nets Whole Again as Fernandez, Schröder Return from Olympics
As their two Olympians conclude their respective 2024 Paris Olympics runs, the Brooklyn Nets now shift focus back to the first season with head coach Jordi Fernandez at the helm.
Fernandez led Team Canada to an impressive 3-1 overall record, ultimately falling to potential-gold medalist France 82-73. Veteran guard Dennis Schröder had an equally impressive showing, recording the 13th-most points per contest across all participants with a 17.2 average.
The two return to Brooklyn with much to be proud of, representing their countries on the biggest global stage. Schröder gears up for his second season with the Nets where he will be relied on heavily as one of the team's most experienced players. Fernandez, heading into his debut season with Brooklyn, will be fully dedicated to implementing his "player development-first" philosophy.
Whole again, the organization can now finalize their roster ahead of year one of what will be a long rebuild. Having Fernandez back in house allows general manager Sean Marks to start picking up the phone in regards to their two heavily coveted forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson.
Despite rumors seemingly constantly swirling regarding the two, a move has yet to take place. While pure speculation, Fernandez's absence due to his responsibility with the Canada may have influenced the lack of urgency for a deal.
For Schröder, his Olympic run may have cemented the 30-year-old as the Nets' lead guard heading into 2024-25. In Paris he proved he can still contribute at a high level among the global elite while expressing his desire to remain in Brooklyn "long-term."
The Nets are back to full strength with much to decipher before training camp begins in September.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.