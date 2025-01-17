New Nets Two-Way Player Named X-Factor
Though he is just a handful of games into his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, two-way forward Tosan Evbuomwan is making an impact for the team.
Evbuomwan, who turns 24 next month, could get a massive opportunity with the Nets, who are looking to be a big seller at the trade deadline.
That's why HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer named Evbuomwan the team's X-Factor.
"Truthfully, everyone on the Nets has a “pick me” sign hanging around their necks, and it’s hard to know who will still even be on the team in a month," Shearer writes.
"Cam Thomas is the likeliest player to assume the role of tank commander when the dust has settled, but he’s been good enough that the Nets certainly won’t be rushing him back from the various injuries and ailments he’s already accumulating.
"So why not pick a player like Evbuomwan, someone fighting for his NBA career? ... I’m not sure a single Net on the roster right now will still be here in two seasons, so I’m more than a little intrigued by the guys like Evbuomwan, Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin, and others who are fighting to carve out a future for themselves."
Evbuomwan and the Nets return to the court tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.