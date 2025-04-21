Potential Brooklyn Nets Target Benched in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stayed true to his word.
In last night's Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets, potential Brooklyn Nets target Jonathan Kuminga wasn't a part of the rotation. The decision caps off a stretch of three straight games where Kuminga didn't see the floor, backing up Kerr's recent comments on how Golden State will utilize the versatile wing going forward.
"The puzzle has to fit. We found a really good formula when [Kuminga] was injured and we got Jimmy [Butler], I think we went 18-2 or something right away. So we found lineup combinations that have clicked, and we're winning and we have to stick with that. It's brutal for [Kuminga], it really is," Kerr said via 95.7 The Game's Mark Willard and Dan Dibley.
While unfortunate for Kuminga, the frustrating decision could speed up his process to becoming a key contributor elsewhere.
Slated for restricted free agency this summer, it appears more and more likely that Kuminga will not be headed back to the Bay Area, even if Warriors governor Joe Lacob believes the team is "absolutely" and "100%" committed to him going forward.
This situation could play right into Brooklyn's hands, especially if Kuminga collecting DNPs continues. The less he plays, the less likely he is to return—and the further his asking price should drop.
A perfect fit for the Nets and head coach Jordi Fernandez's up-tempo, high-effort system, Kuminga should be Brooklyn's top external priority, especially in a potentially weak free agency class. Of the top-10 players based on 2024-25 cap hit enterring free agency, six have player options (all likely to return to their current teams) and four are former Nets (Bruce Brown Jr., Brook Lopez, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, none of whom will be reuinting with Brooklyn anytime soon).
Yes, the Nets will have the most cap space in the league. But there isn't a marquee, big-time player worth throwing it all at—atleast not this offseason.
Retaining Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Day'Ron Sharpe and others will be pivotal to the future of Brooklyn's rebuild, but if general manager Sean Marks wants to chase an outside name, there may not be a better option than Kuminga.