Preview of the Brooklyn Nets’ Draft for 2025
The 2024 NBA Draft looks to be one of nothing for the Brooklyn Nets. Technically, they're 32-50 record gave them the third overall pick, but it immediately went to the Houston Rockets, as they own this selection after the James Harden trade from years prior.
It's not the worst thing in the world that Brooklyn doesn't have a pick in June. Yes, it is unfortunate and a move in which we look back and think, 'Really, Sean Marks?' However, the 2024 draft class is widely regarded as a weak class, with comparisons to the worst in NBA history. Of course, that is yet to be seen, but teams aren't looking to draft a franchise-altering player.
Just look at the Atlanta Hawks, with the top selection. Alex Sarr, the projected pick, does not have nearly as much hype as prospects like Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton, or even Markelle Fultz. The Nets should not harp on the fact that they aren't picking in the draft right now.
What Nets fans can be excited for, is next year's highly-touted 2025 class. Although they do not have their own pick (belongs to HOU, but OKC has rights to swap), Brooklyn will have the Phoenix Suns' first-round selection.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia made it clear at their end-of-season interview that they have no intention of dealing stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. This means that Phoenix's selection will likely be in the 18-22 range, given they make the playoffs again.
Assuming Dennis Schroder, Mikal Bridges, and Dorian Finney-Smith are dealt in a rebuild, Brooklyn's team needs are a point guard and a forward. Bigs/forwards going after the lottery that could be attractive based on mock drafts include Jarin Stevenson (Arkansas), Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Hansen Yang (China), and Karter Knox (Arkansas) due to their extreme upside.
In terms of a point guard, the only prospects the Nets could realistically get right now include Johnuel Fland (Arkansas), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn), Caleb Foster (Duke), or Nolan Traore (France).
Nothing is set in stone, and for all we know, there could be an entirely new list of mid-round prospects to choose from. The point is that Nets fans should be excited for what's to come next summer.
