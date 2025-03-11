Proposing a Lineup Change for Brooklyn Nets as Season Winds Down
At this point in the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets are slipping out of Play-In Tournament contention, having lost seven games in a row and sitting as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. At 21-42, Brooklyn is leaning more toward a high-lottery contender than a postseason team.
The Nets have an interesting mix of veterans and young talents, which has prevented them from contending for a top pick in the draft and making the playoffs. Brooklyn has been mediocre for the last few seasons, and should end up in a similar spot this year: missing the Play-In but not bad enough to get a top pick.
Under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, the Nets have distributed more minutes to their veterans than to the young core. While injuries have hit developing talents such as Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney, other players haven't been getting enough of a shot to develop. Jalen Wilson has appeared in 63 games, but has started in just 15.
Cam Johnson currently leads the Nets in minutes per game with over 30 per game, followed by Thomas. After that, the minutes distribution is relatively even, but younger players are getting less time than they should be.
Brooklyn should have traded Johnson and Nic Claxton at the Feb. 6 deadline, but is forced to play them as they're still rostered. The silent deadline has held back youngsters such as Clowney, Wilson, and Ziaire Williams from cracking 30 minutes per game.
As the season winds down, the Nets are expected to be toward the bottom of the standings. It's time for Fernandez to give the veterans fewer minutes and invest in the young core for the final 19 games. A starting lineup of Thomas, Wilson, Williams, Clowney, and Claxton would emphasize youth, with Johnson and D'Angelo Russell on the bench.
With all of this being said, Brooklyn is leaning toward the youth as Clowney and Thomas have returned from injuries. The rotation is starting to even out, but you can't help but wonder how much closer the Nets would be if they had traded their veterans at the deadline, or at least moved them to the bench entirely.
The decision would look a bit unprecedented and would definitely look peculiar, but Fernandez could advance the youth's development if the players got more starting opportunities. It wouldn't look good in the short term, but benching the veterans would improve Brooklyn for the long term more than you may think. At the very least, emphasizing younger lineups most of the time would help.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.