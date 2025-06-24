Prospect Watch: Will Brooklyn Nets Dip Into the Deep Pool of Talent?
There are many paths to the NBA in the modern day and the 2025 draft class has a plethora of prospects from international leagues. Many foreign players make their way to the states to play at the college level, but there are a handful of players who differ to play in their respective professional leagues.
The Nets do not have a deep history of drafting overseas talent, with only two selections in their last 15 picks. Brooklyn currently holds five picks in the top-36 and there are many prospects labeled as first-round talents that they could grab.
Nolan Traore's talent as a crafty point guard has been on display for the past two years playing for Saint-Quentin in France. While criticized for his poor defensive play and often taking plays off, the 18-year-old has the athletic traits standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. In ESPN's latest mock draft, they have the Nets selecting Traore with their No. 26 pick.
Traore averaged 11.4 points and boasted a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his two seasons with Saint Quentin. Assuming Brooklyn holds onto their 26th or 27th pick, this could be prime territory to take a shot on a player with the potential to be your franchise point guard.
Hugo Gonzalez may be the biggest question mark of the international prospects as he plays limited minutes for a loaded Real Madrid squad. He is also unable to do any pre-draft workouts in the U.S. because his team is currently in the finals of the ACB Playoffs and it could go as long as June 30. With the Nets being in desperate need for wing depth, the 6-foot-7 inch 19-year-old could immediately compete for minutes.
Gonzalez averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in his 14.2 minutes per game. The Spain native finds most of his scoring by using his finesse around the rim, but still needs to prove himself as a reliable three-point shooter to be successful in the NBA. The Nets could target Gonzalez with their No. 19 pick, as he will not likely fall to their later picks.
Noa Essengue has some of the most variation among foreign players in mock drafts going anywhere from the Top-10, to some projecting him as a late-first. Essengue adds to the list of recent French prospects that bring great size to the frontcourt. The 18-year-old stands at 6 feet 10 inches and as one of the youngest players in the draft, he projects as an unfinished product with a high ceiling.
If a Cameron Johnson trade does happen, Essengue makes sense as a potential replacement. While his offensive game does need much work, he uses his length effectively on the defensive end and can guard multiple positions. While it is unlikely Brooklyn takes Essengue with its No. 8 pick, there is a chance that they take a chance on his potential with one of its three other first round picks.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Brooklyn is viewed by a desirable destination by many player agents. The Nets have one of the quickest paths to minutes and can offer more concrete playing time than other organizations.
"The Nets are looking through a long-term lens and prioritizing talent over NBA readiness," Woo said. "With a strong 2026 lottery class on the horizon before they start angling to flip the switch toward competing for the postseason."