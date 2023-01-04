Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.

While the Nets have undoubtedly been dominant under head coach Jacque Vaughn, who was awarded the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month award for December, there is still room for improvement. One of these areas the Nets could improve in is the front-court, because while they don't necessarily need another traditional big for the system they play in, another versatile threat in their front-court could be of value.

The Atlanta Hawks are widely considered a team to watch at this year's trade deadline, with John Collins possibly being on the move. Many feel as if his skillset would fit well in Brooklyn, which is why his name came up in a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley that named top trade targets for each team.

When analyzing the Nets, Buckley said, "The club has interest in Collins, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, though Atlanta isn't keen on accepting a package built around Joe Harris. It's possible the bouncy big man is out of Brooklyn's trade budget, but Collins would be a perfect combo big for the Nets since he can function as a rim-runner but also hit threes and shoulder a not-insignificant amount of the scoring load."

Since Atlanta would likely be looking to re-tool around Trae Young if Collins was dealt, they would likely attempt to extort more value from Brooklyn than the Nets would be willing to part with. That said, it is an interesting paring, and one to potentially keep an eye on.

