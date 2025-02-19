Report: Brooklyn Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Following months of anticipation and speculation, Brooklyn Nets fans finally received an update regarding Bojan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic, 35, is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery for a second time since April of 2024, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The veteran forward had missed all of the 2024-25 campaign up until the announcement rehabbing from a procedure undergone during his time with the New York Knicks.
After spending the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Nets, Bogdanovic made his return to the franchise that gave him his first start. This past summer, as part of the infamous Mikal Bridges trade, Bogdanovic landed back in Brooklyn seven years after being shipped from Kings County to the Washington Wizards.
He did not take the floor as a Net during the mini-reuinion.
Originally under contract through this season, Bogdanovic will head for unrestricted free agency this offseason as his two-year, $39 million contract he signed back in 2023 is set to expire. He'll still be on the books for just over $19 million for the remainder of this season.
It's extremely likely that — once his ongoing foot issue is corrected — Bogdanovic will have plenty of suitors once his contract expires. His name was thrown around all year long as a potential buyout candidate with multiple contenders being linked to the experienced scorer.
The last time Bogdanovic took the floor was in the 2023-24 season as a member of both the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. During his stint with Detroit, he averaged 20.2 points per game on a highly-efficient 46.8% from the field. His numbers dropped upon arriving in New York to just over 10 points per game before being shut down for the Knicks' playoff run in April.
Bogdanovic becomes the latest Net to be labeled "out for the season," joining De'Anthony Melton as players who will likely never take the floor at the Barclays Center.
On Brooklyn's front, the announcement costs it yet another experienced veteran who could've had high impact on the younger members of the roster. It remains unclear whether Bogdanovic will stay with the team as he navigates his second rehab in a calendar year.
The Nets return to action at home tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST.
