Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed

Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.

When Nike dropped Kyrie Irving as a shoe partner, it left a huge void in the market because of how popular Kyrie's shoes are. It didn't take long after Kyrie's apology, but it looks like new potential partners are looking to start a shoe collaboration with Kyrie. 

According to a report from Bally's Sports reporter Scoop B, there may be some interest from Adidas, Pumas, and New Balance.

“Kyrie Irving, last week, did draw the attention of New Balance as well as Puma and others,” said Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “I can tell you that last week, Irving and his representation did meet with independent sneaker owner SIA, and there’s no imminent decision on whether or not Irving and his team will sign with the company. But I’m told everybody is paying attention to the Nets point guard. Everybody’s reached out, and that’s including, I’m told, Adidas and others.”

The situation with Kyrie Irving will always be an interesting one for many reasons. On one end, he did inevitably apologize for his actions regarding the antisemitic film on Amazon that resulted in Nike dropping him. On the other end, it's literally always something with Kyrie Irving. Every single year there seems to be another controversial debate surrounding his name, and it's tough for brands to forecast what that might be in the future. That's the important thing to watch with Kyrie.

