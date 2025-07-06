Report: Nets Add Pair of Former G League Bigs to Summer League Roster
When the Brooklyn Nets released their official roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, a few new faces stood out besides the team’s well-known first-round picks and returning players.
Among the fresh additions are former G League big men Tyrese Samuel and Nick Ongenda, who will suit up for Brooklyn when the Summer League tips off on July 10.
Samuel spent last summer with the Phoenix Suns’ Summer League squad before joining their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. During his time in the G League, he posted 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal, helping him earn an Exhibit 10 contract and a spot in training camp.
By October, he was playing in the G League, where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1 block per game through 33 games.
Before turning pro, Samuel wrapped up his college career with an impressive season at the University of Florida. He earned All-SEC honors after averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.
One of his top comments in college came in a win over Missouri, when he finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Gators head coach Todd Golden, who would later win a national championship, had high praise for Samuel after the game.
“Obviously Tyrese was a grown man tonight,” Golden said. “He did an incredible job. He's just a great decision maker and a really good playmaker. Obviously his finishes, but he also had some really good passes and made smart decisions. They stepped up and made big shots.”
Ongenda, meanwhile, didn’t appear in the NBA or G League last season, but he played in the 2023 Summer League with the Utah Jazz before joining their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in seven Summer League games.
After moving to the G League on Oct. 30, Ongenda went on to average 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over 25 games. Most recently, he played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, where he led the league in blocks while suiting up for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.