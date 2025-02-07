Report: Nets, Simmons Finalizing Contract Buyout
The Ben Simmons era is officially coming to an end in Kings County.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst, the Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a buyout agreement with Simmons, paving way for him to sign with a contender. The Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers are listed as his top landing spots.
Brooklyn's decision to cut ties with Simmons comes after a hectic NBA trade deadline, which the Nets opted to refrain from joining.
Back in December, the organization had "zero interest" in considering buying out the former All-Star, per Brett Siegel.
"As the trade deadline inches closer, the Nets and Simmons hold 'zero interest' in pursuing a buyout agreement, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints," Siegel wrote.
However, with today's news, those intentions have clearly changed. Siegel's report came just after Brooklyn had dealt Dennis Schroder and before shipping Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Countless injuries have also sidetracked the Nets' once-promising season, and now that they're no longer in contention for a playoff spot, its appears general manager Sean Marks is looking to do right by Simmons.
Amid his healthiest season since coming over from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022, Simmons held averages of 6.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. The numbers may seem pedestrian, but his impact on Brooklyn's offensive flow and defensive effort were Simmons' most valuable attributes.
With his departure, just three players remain from the failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden/Ben Simmons big three: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
Having moved off of both Simmons and Schroder in-season, the Nets will now search to find their next starting point guard. That position will likely come from in-house, as Keon Johnson or D'Angelo Russell could split the responsibility.
If head coach Jordi Fernandez seeks an alternative to the aforementioned tandem, Tosan Evbuomwan has scored at least 14 points in four of his last five appearances. He possesses a similar frame to Simmons and could be an intriguing option for Fernandez to consider.
Where the team goes next will sort itself out, but for now, Simmons is free to choose his next destination for the first time in his professional career.
