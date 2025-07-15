Report: Returning Nets Player Ranks Among Top NBA Summer League Players
From the moment the Brooklyn Nets called up Drew Timme from their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, back in March, it was clear he had something to prove.
After the Nets picked up his roster option this offseason, signaling that he’s part of their short-term plans, Timme carried that momentum into Summer League. He is currently Brooklyn’s leading scorer and rebounder and ranks as the second-leading scorer in all of Summer League.
In a recent Summer League player rankings list by HoopsHype, Timme was recognized as one of the top overall performers, and the highest-rated player on the Nets’ roster through two games.
After playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards to open up this summer's action, Timme has averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game. On Sunday, Timme scored 30 points, adding five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Wizards. He also threw down a monstrous slam over former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
Since making his NBA debut on March 29, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc. The Gonzaga product made an immediate impact, scoring 11 points while bringing down 10 rebounds in his first game.
Before making the jump to the NBA, Timme spent time in the G League with the Long Island Nets, Wisconsin Herd and Stockton Kings. Through 29 games with the Long Island Nets last season, Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while being named to the All-NBA G League Second Team.
While Timme is beginning to garner some attention as an NBA player, he was one of the best college basketball players in the country during his time at Gonzaga. During his time at Gonzaga, Timme was a three-time consensus All-American and won the 2021 Karl Malone Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
As a senior, Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and was named the West Coast Conference's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.