Report: Warriors Targeting Nets' Schröder, Johnson, Finney-Smith
Amid their five-day "mini bye," the Brooklyn Nets could be close to striking their first deal since the commencement of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets' veteran trio of Dennis Schröder, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have received trade interest leaguewide and have begun "exploratory" negotiations.
The insider added that the Golden State Warriors have expressed a desire for all three players and are willing to use De'Anthony Melton's $12.8 million expiring contract and future draft capital to orchestrate the move.
As Stephen Curry enters the twilight of his career, Golden State is looking to push all their chips to the center of the table to recapture the magic that led to a title run in 2022. The Nets could play beneficiary, assuming they receive ample value in return for one of their sought-after pieces.
Any potential compensation must come down to how much draft capital is wagered. Curry is 36 years old. Draymond Green is 34 years old. Klay Thompson departed Golden State this past offseason. The Warriors' core is aging, and a rebuild may loom for the 2010s' greatest dynasty.
Brooklyn can use this to its advantage. When considering the recent play by Schröder and Johnson specifically, both players have raised their value tremendously. Melton and one first-round pick likely won't be enough for either.
The Nets cannot afford to make a move just for the sake of doing so. The return value must be evident. And if Golden State isn't the franchise to offer the best package, General Manager Sean Marks should have no problems finding another trade partner.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.