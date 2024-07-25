Revisiting Some of Bojan Bogdanovic’s Best Moments With the Nets
In a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop and the draft rights of Juan Pablo Vaulet to the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets acquired Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite and Bojan Bogdanovic.
The move is a full-circle moment for Bogdanovic, who made his NBA debut with the Nets in 2014. The Croatian was an integral part of unforgettable thrillers and playoff pushes for the organization before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2017. With that being said, it's only right that we revisit Bogdanovic's best moments with the Nets.
In March of 2016, Bogdanovic scored 44 points, which was, at the time, a career-high for him before scoring 48 points for the Utah Jazz in 2021. The 44 points matched former Nets and Croatian legend Drazen Petrovic's career high for the franchise. After the game, Bogdanovic insisted that he thought Petrovic scored more than that.
Just a year before that, Bogdanovic didn't miss a single shot versus the Indiana Pacers, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field on his way to scoring 21 points in a crucial win that helped with playoff positioning. That game was a testament of what the forward could do under pressure and it was impressive that he did it against the soon-to-be ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. For that season, there was no such thing as a play-in tournament.
In the first round of that same season, the eighth-seeded Nets matched up with the first-seed, the Atlanta Hawks. In a series that they were already trailing 2-1 in, Bogdanovic knocked down a clutch 3-pointer down the stretch of overtime to help seal the deal in the Nets' most important win of the 2014-15 campaign.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.