Brooklyn Nets Player Profile: Ziaire Williams
The Brooklyn Nets recently acquired forward Ziaire Williams and a second-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Mamadi Diakite and the draft right to Nemanja Dangubic. Williams is by far the biggest piece in this deal, being a 22-year-old forward with potential, despite already having played three seasons in the NBA.
Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-9 forward was taken in the lottery due to his versatility from his frame and his defensive prowess in college at Stanford.
Williams received solid minutes with Memphis over his first three seasons, averaging 19.6 per game. It was enough for the Grizzlies to know he wouldn't be a difference-maker for their team, considering they're trying to get back to the playoffs after a season marred by injuries.
In Brooklyn, Williams gets a fresh start with a young core. Even if the Nets trade Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, it would be shocking to see him start over Jalen Wilson, who has been proving his value in summer league. However, Williams can be another developmental piece for Brooklyn, and will have the chance to improve his numbers with more opportunity.
Shooting efficiency and defense are the most glaring weakness in Williams' game. He shot 39.7% from the field and 30.7% from deep last season, and he had a 115.3 defensive rating, good for fourth-worst on his team.
However, Williams no doubt has the tools to improve. His 6-foot-10 wingspan could make him a disruptor like he was at Stanford and in high school at Sierra Canyon, playing with NBA talent Brandon Boston Jr. and Bronny James. The frame is Mikal Bridges-esque, and in Jordi Fernandez's new development-focused system, the Nets' young core can improve, including Williams.
