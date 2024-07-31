Sean Marks Is Optimistic on What Ben Simmons Will Bring in a Big Year
Ben Simmons, a former star of the Philadelphia 76ers, played in just 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season due to a nerve impingement in his lower back. The Nets adjusted to the situation and ended the season with a 32–50 record, good for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Of course, the Nets could have won more games had the former Boomer been playing.
Before the Las Vegas Summer League came to a close, Nets GM Sean Marks gave an optimistic update on Simmons' progress on returning at 100% going into the new season.
“By all accounts, he feels good and is trending in the right direction," said Marks. “So, I know he wants to get out there. And, this is a big year. A big year for us because he’s part of a franchise, for sure. But, it’s a huge year for Ben. He’s young enough that he can get back to his old self.”
In a season that did not go as expected for Simmons or the team, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 58.1% from the field and 40.0% from the free-throw line. For the Australian, the new campaign will mark a new beginning. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets forward was in Miami working on "rehab and prep work" for next season. All signs are showing that Simmons will be at 100% next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.