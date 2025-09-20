Setting a Baseline for Ziaire Williams in Year 2 With the Brooklyn Nets
Ziaire Williams was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in the Summer, going into the 2024-25 season. The trade gave the Memphis Grizzlies cap flexibility and the Nets another young chip to use in their rebuild.
The former 2021 lottery pick started his NBA career on a good note, starting in 31 games and averaging 8.1 points per game. However, the expected improvement did not come in the following two seasons with the Grizzlies, and it seemed his time with that organization had stalled out.
Williams had a good path to minutes from the jump with Brooklyn off the bench and found a spot in the starting lineup once Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Lakers. He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, three-point percentage and more as a result.
Expectations Going Into his Second Season
As the projected day one starter, it's Williams' job to lose. The additions of Haywood Highsmith, Terance Mann and Drake Powell could play a factor in his overall playing time. He has a leg up on the competition with a season in the system and probably being the best on-ball defender of the bunch.
The main areas of improvement needed on offense are his shot creation off the dribble, footwork and balance inside the arc and boosted efficiency. Williams was effective as a spot-up shooter and slasher, but was hesitant to put the ball on the court.
Throughout this offseason, Williams has been spotted participating in NBA open runs. If he can improve upon his 41.2% shooting percentage from last season, he will become a much more valuable player. Currently, he is on a two-year contract worth $12.5 million, which includes a team option for the 2026-27 season.
Williams shined on the defensive end last season, putting his 6-foot-9 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan to good use. He averaged one steal per game and ranked in the top 40 for defensive rating among players who played more than 50 games.
There will realistically not be an insane statistical leap for Williams on a roster crowded with youth in need of development, but improvements can be seen in other ways. If he can shoot 45% from the field and 35% from three-point range, he should have no trouble securing another contract with Brooklyn.