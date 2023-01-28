Shaquille O'Neal Blasts Kevin Durant Over Recent Tweet

NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal has been criticized recently for some comments he made about newest Lakers addition Rui Hachimura. O'Neal claimed he did not know who Hachimura was before the trade, saying, "If you ain't a top 10 player, I don't know who you are... I'm not watching the Bullets or the Wizards."

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant saw these comments, and shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Always active on social media, Durant never hesitates to share his thoughts on matters around the NBA. Unsurprisingly, this Tweet rubbed Shaq the wrong way, and provoked a response from the Hall-of-Famer:

Circling back to the "bus driver" conversation, that suggests Durant has never won a championship as the lead star, Shaq fired back at Durant for his recent Tweet. Perhaps not realizing what Tweet he was responding too, Shaq did not even reply to the correct Tweet, instead sending his response to Durant's latest Retweet, which was unrelated to the discussion about Shaq.

Clearly upset with Durant's comments, Shaq put the Nets superstar on blast, throwing some personal insults alongside the narrative about Durant "riding the bus" with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It will be interesting to see if Durant has a response to this, because as previously mentioned, he is never hesitant to go back and forth on Twitter.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant