Should Nets Re-Sign D'Angelo Russell in Free Agency?
The Brooklyn Nets have a decision to make this offseason in regards to the future of point guard D'Angelo Russell.
Russell, who turns 29 later this month, is averaging 13.8 points per game in 17 appearances for the Nets so far since being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers back in late December.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus ranked the top 30 free agents in this upcoming class, and Russell clocked in at No. 27.
"Russell is one of the most skilled ball-handling guards available in free agency. He can shoot and create for others but doesn't seem to stick in one place for too long (partly, because of what he gives up on the defensive end)," Pincus writes.
"Turning 29 on February 23, he has shown some signs of slowing down (and he was never known for his speed). After shooting a career-high 41.5 percent in Los Angeles with the Lakers in 2023-24, he is down to 33.1 percent in his time split between the Lakers and Nets."
Russell isn't expected to be part of the long-term plans for the Nets. However, that doesn't mean Brooklyn will automatically be done with him after the season. The Nets can benefit from re-signing Russell and then flipping him in a trade at a future date.
While the Nets may want someone else running point for them in the long run, signing Russell could have some short-term benefits for Brooklyn.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.