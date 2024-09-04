Should Nets Re-Sign Day'Ron Sharpe?
The Brooklyn Nets have just one year left on Day'Ron Sharpe's rookie contract.
Sharpe, 22, was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is set to reach restricted free agency in the summer of 2025.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Nets will likely look to move on from Sharpe at some point between now and next summer.
"Day'Ron Sharpe has the size and heft at center but is stuck behind one of the few players the Brooklyn Nets seem invested in long-term (Nicolas Claxton)," Pincus writes. "The Claxton deal doesn't bode well for Sharpe. A rebuilding team probably won't invest heavily in a backup unless they're trying to generate a trade asset with the contract. ... Sharpe needs more minutes to show what he's capable of, but that may not be in Brooklyn."
Sharpe played 61 games for the Nets last season, averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Given the fact that he's a free agent at the end of the season, the Nets may look to include him in a trade before February's deadline to ensure that they get some kind of value for him.
Sharpe has potential, but given the fact that the Nets just committed $100 million to Claxton, it looks like the Nets can afford to move on from him.
